UAV Awareness Course for Emergency Services

Published:  21 February, 2017

Promotion: The one-day workshop on the use of drones for emergency response will take place on April 6, 2017 – book your place now.

The workshop will enable emergency services, SAR and USAR personnel to familiarise themselves with the types of UAVS available for major incident response and search and rescue operations.

The course will teach response professionals to appropriately procure this type of equipment and achieve the best value for their organisation.

The workshop, which is being organised by Skybound Rescue and Professional Rescue, will take place at Popham Airfield, Hampshire, south England. It will be delivered by world-renowned UAV designer Gemma Alcock and acclaimed SAR technical adviser David Lane.

At the end of the seminar students will know:

• How to prepare an appropriate UAV procurement strategy.

• Which types of UAVS are available on the market

• Key elements to be considered before purchase or lease (airframe, payload, power type, post processing software etc.)

• How to select the appropriate UAV for the operator’s specific requirements

• What type of support equipment needs to be purchased.

• What questions to ask manufacturers before purchase or lease.

• What the correct training requirements for UAVs are.

• What the relevant CAA safety regulations are.

• What the considerations for public accountability are.

The course is aimed at firefighters, police, search and rescue, and flood rescue professionals. Attendees will gain seven hours of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) from the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE).

The course fee is GBP £341.15, but IFE members can take advantage of a GBP £36.72 discount by emailing Gemma Alcock where they should cite their IFE membership number to receive the discounted ticket link.

To sign up, click here.

Related Articles

  • Flying fluoro-free 

    BAA Group Fire Service Compliance and Assurance Manager Graeme Day talks to Jose de Muniain about why the leading UK airport operator is currently changing to fluorine-free foam.

  • Foam in focus – 1st National Foam Forum and Workshop on Fire Fighting Foam 

    Industrial Fire Journal reports on the 1st National Foam Forum and Workshop on Fire Fighting Foam that was held as part of the Contaminated Site Remediation Conference ‘CleanUp 2011’ in Adelaide, 11th September 2011.

  • ETANKFIRE workshop dates announced for the USA 

    The planned workshop will take place 1st November in Kansas City.

  • Hemming Fire launches unique fire strategies workshop 

    Hemming Fire - the umbrella brand for Fire & Rescue and Industrial Fire Journal – has teamed up with Kingfell plc to create a unique workshop aimed at organisations and personnel with responsibilities for fire strategy in complex buildings.

  • Health and Safety inspections: A guide 

    Preparing UK fire and rescue services for gruelling inspections by the Health and Safety Executive provided the key theme for the UKFS Tactical Command Trainer National Workshop held in early October at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s training headquarters. Stephen Prendergast reports.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Williams Fire & Hazard Control offers a full line of specialized fire response equipment for oil and gas platforms

From storage tanks and pipeline emergencies to offshore platforms and vessels at sea, Williams' response personnel and specialized equipment quickly address adverse fire emergencies.

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Winter 2016

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue 4 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar