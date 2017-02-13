Time to RISE

The SP Sweden research institute has merged with two other state-owned organisations.

The three institutes Innventia, SP, and Swedish ICT have merged with the common aim of becoming a stronger research and innovation organisation.

The wholly state-owned RISE organisation is now 2,200 people strong and offers around 100 test and demonstration facilities.

Innventia, as was known previously, focuses on the field of resource-efficient processes and products using renewable raw materials.

Swedish ICT provides technology solutions for existing and future ICT needs in industry and society based on ICT research. The turnover in spin-off companies with roots in Swedish ICT was over US$200 million in 2014.

The SP Technical Research Institute of Sweden is a leading international research institute with a strong presence in the fire sector, particularly in fire suppression systems.

Headed by Pia Sandvik and headquartered in Gothenburg, RISE aims to offer a broader range of services through co-ordination of synergies.

For more information, visit www.ri.se (in Swedish).