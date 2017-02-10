Innovation in code administration

Published:  10 February, 2017

The US-based International Code Council has launched an award for public safety creativity in the built environment.

The ICC Innovation in Code Administration Award will recognise building and fire departments for innovation in the delivery of code administration services in their communities.

The award programme is sponsored by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Association of State Fire Marshals, and the Code Council.

To be eligible for the award organisations must be a building or fire code organisation that provides code administration services to one or more jurisdictions. This can include fire departments, fire marshal's offices or building departments charged with code administration.

The organisation must have implemented a unique practice to enhance building or fire code administration services in the community. The practice should have resulted in a positive impact on public and firefighter safety, measurable reduction in deaths, injuries or property damage, and/or the quality, effectiveness or efficiency of code administration services. An organisation can nominate itself; individuals are not eligible for this award.

"Code enforcement is one of the five pillars of community risk reduction: education, enforcement, engineering, economic incentives and emergency response," said ICC board of directors president Dwayne Garriss, who is the Georgia state fire marshal. "Fire and building departments across the country are developing new and innovative approaches to deliver code administration services as part of community risk reduction. These tools and techniques should be shared — and honoured — to help reduce risk from death, injury, fires and other natural or man-made disasters."

Applications will be reviewed by a team from the ICC's Fire Service and Building Official membership councils that provide overarching policy guidance to the Code Council on emerging issues and trends.

Recipients of the annual award will be recognised in May during the ICC-sponsored Building Safety Month and at the annual Building Safety Month Reception in Washington, DC.

The deadline to submit applications for the annual award is 3 March and applications must be submitted to the International Code Council, 900 Montclair Road, Birmingham, Alabama, 35213, US.

Questions about the award criteria or application process should be submitted to ICC member services vice president Karla Higgs at +1 888 422 7233, extension 5268.

