Fire safety in commercial buildings

Published:  01 February, 2017

BSI has revised BS 9999: 2017 Fire safety in the design, management and use of buildings – Code of practice.

The primary objective of the standard is to ensure that a reasonable standard of life safety can be achieved in the event of fire in the building.

The revised standard, which is intended to provide good practice to safeguard the lives of occupants and firefighters, provides recommendations and guidance on the provision of measures to control or mitigate the effects of fire, including business continuity and the environment.

The main changes in BS 9999 over the standard it replaces are:

• An inclusion of a flowchart showing the sequential steps in the design process, to assist users in the application of the standard

• Revised clause on fire safety management with references to PAS 7

• Inclusion of watermist fire suppression systems

• Expansion of the guidance on voice alarms

• Expansion of fire growth rates table to provide more information.

The revised standard is applicable to the design of new buildings and to material alterations, extensions and material change of use of an existing building. It is aimed at architects; building managers; fire safety engineers; fire risk assessors; building control personnel; fire and rescue personnel; installers of fire and smoke alarms, sprinklers and smoke and heat control systems; and inspectorate for certification and installation schemes.

The revisions align the standard with current good practice, new technology, and consistency with other recently revised fire safety standards, BS 9990 and BS 9991.

The revised standard also features updated recommendations for smoke and heat control; fire curtain barrier assemblies; mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems; shopping complexes; and ducting.

BS 9999 is not applicable to dwellings and residential accommodation blocks with individual bedrooms and the provision of kitchen/sanitary facilities constructed within a fire compartment. 

Related Articles

  • Clear-cut response 

    Compartment fires present a range of risks to the firefighter. The dangers of the combustion gases, radiant heat and explosions are but some of the deadly hazards faced by responders. Nowhere is this more apparent than onboard a ship, and in particular on a Corvette, as built for the Swedish Navy for surface to surface warfare, mine countermeasures (MCM) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW). Ann-Marie Knegt reports on a versatile extinguishing system that is enhancing safety and fire response for Sweden’s Navy.

  • UK consultation launched for National Operational Guidance – Industry 

    The draft document provides details of the hazards and control measures required for firefighters working in a wide range of industrial sites and premises.

  • Training for ARFF and industrial sectors – onshore and offshore 

    With 14 aviation rigs and six foam tenders the International Fire Training Centre in Durham Tees Valley Airport is well known in the ARFF world – but it is also gaining a strong reputation in the offshore, marine and industrial sectors. Business Operations Manager Gary Watson spoke with Jose Sanchez de Muniain about all the latest developments.

  • Immersive training at the UK Fire Service College 

    Bluehawk technology places students at the heart of an incident - SEE IT IN ACTION AT THE EMERGENCY SERVICES SHOW.

  • Good news - fire deaths continue to fall 

    Official UK statistics reveal fire deaths fallen by 40% in last decade - 5% fewer deaths than last year continue the trend.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Winter 2016

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue 4 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar