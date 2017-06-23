Human Factors Conference 2017, 22-23 June 2017, Manchester Airport

Tickets are now on sale for the Human Factors Conference 2017, which will be held at Manchester Airport on 22-23 June 2017. Set underneath the wings of the Concorde, the conference will bring together professionals from healthcare, the fire and rescue service and the aviation sectors.

The science of Human Factors encompasses all of the elements that affect performance, from design and engineering of the equipment we use to the psychology of decision making, situational awareness, team dynamics, leadership and communication.

The Human Factors Conference is a multi-agency conference which provides an opportunity to learn from other industries, to gain insight from their extensive, established human factors ethos, to understand the change process, generate new ideas and gain a deeper understanding of the human factors, ethos and how it can benefit each others’ work.

Over two days, delegates will have access to thirteen expert speakers from across the Human Factors spectrum sharing their wealth of knowledge and experience.

Dr Heather Gallie, Programme Lead and Consultant Neuroanaesthetist, said: ‘HFC17 is a unique learning experience bringing together three industries, taking the idea of inter-agency learning and maximising it in order to promote safety.

‘The conference will develop your understanding of Human Factors ethos and how it can benefit your work.

‘It will help you develop a new understanding of safety, a new insight into your own thinking and the vulnerability of our capabilities. It will enable you to identify threats within your workplace.’

Speakers and facilitators to include Martin Bromiley, founder of the Human Factors Group and captain for a major UK airline, Simon Woodward, Chief Fire Officer Manchester Airport and Mike Bannister, Chief Pilot British Airways Concorde fleet.

HFC17 has partnered with a number of professional agencies, accredited by the Royal College of Surgeons (9 CPD points), Royal College of Anesthetists (7 CPD points) and the Institution of Fire Engineers (7 CPD points).

The conference has also been endorsed by the Civil Aviation Authority and Airport Operators Association.

Attendance costs £250, excluding VAT, and the event will take place at Manchester Airport's Conference Centre, and comes with a tour of the Concorde, interactive workshops, immersive sessions and evening event.

This event is being coordinated in collaboration with Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Manchester Airport Group and event facilitator Haelo.

Find out more about the event and guest speakers on www.hfc 2017.co.uk