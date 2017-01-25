Environmental award for Angus Jetfoam

Published:  25 January, 2017

Angus Fire has been awarded gold at the 2016 Green Apple Awards, for Environmental Best Practice. 

The Green Apple Awards are an annual international campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. The gold award, in the Science and Technology category, recognises Angus Fire’s development of Jetfoam, a fluorine-free firefighting foam that is able to film-form on aviation fuels. Jetfoam was developed by Angus’ foam research team at its Centre of Excellence in Bentham, North Yorkshire.

The fire performance of Jetfoam has been independently tested and certified to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) level B performance standard. Civil airports in the UK, Europe and worldwide have already adopted this foam. 


‘The patented formulation for Jetfoam offers significant environmental benefits over existing firefighting foams and contains no persistent ingredients. Once discharged into the environment, Jetfoam begins to degrade, a process which will be almost complete within two weeks. To maintain the product’s environmental credentials and to ensure there is no risk of contamination; Jetfoam is manufactured in a production line dedicated to fluorine-free foams,’ commented global product manager - firefighting chemicals for Angus, David Plant.


‘Not only does Jetfoam offer end-users a choice, it is also compatible with existing truck-mounted proportioning systems because it is a Newtonian fluid meaning it flows and behaves just like water. With most fluorine-free foams having viscosities between 1,220 – 3,200 mm/sec2, well above the 200 mm/sec2 limit set by ICAO, Jetfoam has a viscosity of just 2 mm/sec2.

Now in its 18th year, the Green Apple Environment Awards are recognised globally as one of the major environmental recognition schemes. This award is accredited by The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, RSA, a London-based organisation committed to finding practical solutions to social challenges. The award also feeds into the European Business Awards for the Environment, where Jetfoam has now been entered.

The Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an independent, non-political, non-activist, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world. They aim to improve environmental performance, encourage the efficient use of resources and support sustainable development. The independent judges are selected because of their environmental and technical knowledge, their professional backgrounds and relevant experience. They are tasked with finding environmental benefits, innovation, social and economic benefit and evidence of impact.

