Emergency Management Airport Summit launched in Singapore

Published:  24 January, 2017

The Emergency Management for Airports Summit 2017 will take place from 28-31 March 2017 in Singapore. Hemmingfire readers are eligible to a 10% discount when signing up for this event.

Different types of emergencies occur in airports which severely disrupts airport operations and impact millions of lives working or travelling within the airport. An increased scrutiny around Safety and Operational efficiency in airports, coupled with a seemingly increasing number of airport emergencies over the last 12 months globally have seen an escalating focus around the world of emergency management and crisis management in airports.

Part of Equip Global’s global Airport Summit Series, this four-day conference with workshops provides an opportunity for emergency management and operations leaders across airports and aviation authorities to share insights and hear case studies on strategies in the development of effective airport emergency response system for both flight and non-flight related cases.

People can sign up for a set of separate workshops.

To get a copy of the conference brochure, please email Lukas Tan. Hemmingfire readers please quote Hemmingfire2017 when contacting the organisation for 10% discount.

Related Articles

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Trust the best, let us be your foam solution

AUXQUIMIA is a Spanish company whose main activity is the design, manufacture and commercialization of firefighting foam concentrates.

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Winter 2016

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue 4 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar