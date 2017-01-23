Falck Fire Services UK announces new multi-year contract wins

Falck Fire Services UK has signed three new contracts of up to five years at the Wilton International site in Teesside, UK, an industrial and petrochemical complex in the UK.

Global petrochemical firms Huntsman Polyurethanes and Lotte Chemicals alongside international utility provider Sembcorp Utilities have finalised contracts and have committed to long-term agreements with Falck, a provider of industrial fire services.

Falck has been providing Fire Services in the UK since July 2001 and has grown to now provide services directly to more than 30 clients in Teesside and throughout the country, many of whom who are active in the petrochemicals, aviation, nuclear, automotive and steel sectors.

Robert Peasgood, Falck Fire Services UK Managing Director, said:‘We provide our clients with a world class spectrum of services from emergency response and technical consulting through to emergency planning, insurance audit support and professional witness services.

‘I am delighted to see Falck’s operating platform in Teesside continuing to extend far out into the future as a direct result of the highest quality of fire services that we provide to our customers, adding sustainable value across their businesses, working alongside them to improve operations and contributing to their bottom line. These announcements crown a very successful year for us in 2016 which has seen sustained growth for the business and successful development into adjacent sectors in line with our strategy. In addition, this success continues to build on our long-term investment in the region and provides further job security for our increasing numbers of staff.’

Stephen Hands, Sembcorp UK Site Director, commented:‘We see significant growth and new opportunities for the Wilton International Site in the coming years. We are delighted to extend our relationship with Falck Fire Services to ensure the professional protection of our existing assets and providing first class integrated services to a wide range of manufacturing operators looking to invest on Teesside.’