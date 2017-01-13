Raising standards in passive fire protection

Published:  13 January, 2017

Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network to launch in the US.

PFP Net is taking its launch event to the USA following its inaugural technical meeting in the UK in September last year. Over 70 attendees with diverse hydrocarbon PFP-related background came to Manchester to discuss key concerns surrounding their industry.

PFPNet was launched to raise standards in the use of passive fire protection, which is often accompanied by confusion and misunderstanding as regards application and products.

The technical meeting will take place in Houston on 15 February and is aimed at PFP system manufacturers, facility owners and operators, testing companies, scientists, fabricators, installers, designers and consultants.

Attendees will have the opportunity to offer their thoughts and to listen to the concerns of others across the hydrocarbon PFP industry on a global-scale.

Issues to be discussed include guidance documents and technical resources; training courses; new research and standards; the requirements for formal accreditation and competency.

Click here to download the agenda. 

To register email Gemma Shackleton on gemma.shackleton@pfpnet.com.

