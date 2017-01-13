UK consultation launched for National Operational Guidance – Industry

The draft document provides details of the hazards and control measures required for firefighters working in a wide range of industrial sites and premises.

National Operational Guidance - Industry identifies the hazards and control measures that should be considered when writing policies or procedures for fire and rescue services in the UK.

The 75-page document (available to download below) covers a wide range of places and situations in which such operations can take place, including those involving utilities, temporary structures, lasers, MRI scanners, silos and explosives. It does not address activities such as performing rescues or fire fighting that could be required in these environments, however, which are included elsewhere in the NOGP’s framework.

Respondents do not have to be operationally involved to have an opinion on the draft guidance and responses are welcomed from people outside the fire and rescue service.

The survey will close at midday on 23 February 2017 and is due to be published in July 2017.

The NOGP initiative was originally set up by the Department for Communities and Local Government, the London Fire Brigade, the Chief Fire Officers' Association and the Local Government Association.

The NOGP aims to counteract problems associated with individual fire services interpreting guidance differently and producing local tactics or standard operating procedures. As well as being wasteful, inconsistent interpretations could cause issues for fire and rescue services when they are working together.

The organisation is currently creating an online resource of best practice to encourage a flexible approach to incidents where tactics can be employed that match the individual circumstances of each situation. To assist in understanding how this can work, the NOGP has identified the activities, hazards, control measures and tactical actions that are likely to be needed at a broad range of incident types.

To participate in the consultation visit: http://www.ukfrs.com/Pages/updates-catalogue.aspx?guidanceid=216 or contact nogpteam@ukfrs.com.