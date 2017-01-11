Integrated Fire Safety of IBCs and Intermodals

A three-day course will take place 11-13 April at Spinel Safety Centre in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

The training is aimed at people with direct or indirect responsibility for the identification of credible incidents and control of risks associated with incidents involving intermediate bulk containers with flammable and combustible liquids and intermodal containers containing hazardous materials.

NFPA codes and standards 11, 15, 16 and 30 will be referenced throughout the JOIFF-accredited course. Subjects include:

• Design and construction of warehouses and outside storage facilities for IBCs

• (Semi)-fixed fire extinguishing systems

• Identification of credible incident scenarios with IBCs and intermodals containing hazardous materials

• Intermodal for UN class 3 is present during the training, to demonstrate safety provisions the tank container

• Behaviour in composite IBCs during fire exposure

• Behaviour of flammable liquids during a fire when fire-fighting foam is applied

Credible scenarios involving IBCs and intermodal containers containing hazardous material of UN transport classes 2, 3, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 5.1, 5.2, 6, 8 and 9 will be discussed in detail during training, which will be organised from a performance-based perspective.

Among the instructors will be Peter de Roos of H2K and Jeanne van Buren of Marsh Risk Consulting.

For more information visit www.h2k.nl