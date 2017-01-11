Asset protection

Specialist high-hazard protection and response company announces multi-million dollar contracts with three of the world’s largest chemical, plastics and bulk storage companies.

The contracts will see CFB Risk Management provide industrial fire and rescue safety services to Ineos Nitriles, Navigator Terminals and Huntsman Tioxide at their in Teeside, northeast England.

Under a shared service agreement, CFB Risk Management will provide the companies with asset protection 24/7.

Technical director at CFB RM Gary Cawley commented: “We have just completed an initial three-year contract with Ineos Nitriles and are very pleased that it has been renewed with the addition of Navigator Terminals and Huntsman. It has taken more than 18 months of hard work and commitment to put this together and, by passing on savings to our customers, it is helping to support businesses and employment on Teesside as well as boosting our own workforce.”

The contract will safeguard 50 permanent jobs at CFB RM, create new posts and boost the company’s apprenticeship scheme with more opportunities for the young unemployed on Teesside. It will also bring further investment in equipment and resources to enhance the asset protection services in the area.

Created in 2011 by UK fire authority Cleveland Fire Brigade, CFB Risk Management is the first organisation of its kind and it now has one of the largest workforces in the UK with the skills and competence to work in high-hazard conditions. It recently opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The new contracts come on the back of recent growth for CFB RM, which provides a range of risk management services from risk assessment and auditing, emergency planning and fire engineering to emergency response and training and exercising.

Customers include blue-chip companies in high-hazard sectors such as oil and gas, power, petrochemical and nuclear that need to protect their people, plant, process and productivity.