Firefighting exam in virtual reality

Following formal approval by the Dutch Safety Institute the Dutch firefighting exam has been carried out for the first time using the Rescuesim software, and with great success.

The thorough evaluation process started in 2015 with Instituut Fysieke Veiligheid's (IFV’s) Bureau TEC, throughout the period Rescuesim was thoroughly tested on suitability for the Virtual Firefighting Examination in compliance with the requirements of the IFV. VSTEP in cooperation with its customer H2K, specialised in fire service training programmes and industrial training courses, have jointly created several detailed and complex exam scenarios.

As a result, the Rescuesim software has been accredited as virtual training software for usage for both Incidentbestrijding Gevaarlijke Stoffen (IBGS; incident handling hazardous substances) and the Technische Hulpverlening (THV; an incident involving technical assistance).

The first Virtual Fire Fighting Examination for Technische Hulpverlening using Rescuesim took place on the 13th of October 2016 at the premises of Veiligheidsregio Zaanstreek-Waterland. Six candidates were present to take the exam. The examination ended successfully with all six candidates passing their exams and the Rescuesim software has proven to be a great support for the firefighting training.

Following this successful implementation, additional exams with Rescuesim have been executed by Veiligheidsregio Zaanstreek-Waterland last month and new exams have been planned by H2K for this year.

Eric-Jan van Straten, training and exercises co-operator, Veiligheidsregio Zaanstreek-Waterland, said: ‘We have done examinations with Rescuesim twice and both times we have had contact with VSTEP to make the scenarios as realistic as possible for the exams. Both examinations were rounded successfully thanks to VSTEP’s excellent support and now we have a reliable system with good scenarios to prepare our commanders for their official exams.’

Ronald de Roos, Director, H2K, commented: ‘H2K has used Rescuesim for its training courses since 2009 and we are extremely satisfied with this training system. The official certification of the Rescuesim software, by the IFV, gives us the opportunity to use the virtual software also for organising virtual firefighting exams.’