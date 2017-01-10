Lighting webinars

Published:  10 January, 2017

Manufacturer of lighting systems Peli Products is introducing regular free-to-attend webinars on its product ranges.

The monthly webinars will discuss Peli’s ATEX safety certified torches, remote area lighting systems, technical packaging solutions, injection moulded cases and more. The audience will also be given the opportunity to ask questions or clarify technical specifications.  

‘Peli is a leading company with important innovations in the lighting systems and high-performance cases markets, owning multiple patents and pioneering new technologies. These webinars allow a broader and more direct way of communication for presenting our latest developments and reinforce the knowledge that our current professionals need in their respective areas,’ said Francesco Della Mora, sales director for continental Europe.

