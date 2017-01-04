Vader extinguisher

European Commission issues alert regarding dangerous fire extinguisher.

According to the EC’s safety alert the Vader-branded 1kg fire extinguisher fails to efficiently extinguish a fire and puts the user at serious risk of receiving injury.

The portable powder fire extinguisher, which is manufactured in China for a Latvian company, does not comply with the requirements of Directive 97/23/EC on pressure equipment and with the relevant standard EN 3-7.

Organisations with the affected model VA 1309, batch 4001431100921 should contact the manufacturer to arrange for its collection and destruction.