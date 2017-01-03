Industrial Fire Journal, Winter 2016 has been published

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.

Contents include:

How water mist technology saved a company from fire disaster twice

Glimpse into the complexity of voice alarm systems and standards

The birth of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network

Latest research into ethanol fires

Report on LASTFIRE's work on a new protocol for fluorine-free and C6 foam testing

Publication of safe levels for PFOS and PFOA

How the Xtreme Workshop is going global

For the next issue, copy deadline 24 February, we will be covering:

Storage tanks: fixed and mobile systems and equipment.

Data centres' fire protection, including gaseous technology and water mist systems.

Vehicles for industrial emergency response.

Passive fire protection.

Pumps, controllers and proportioners.

Hazmat and decontamination.

Do you have a story? Get in touch with the editor: j.sanchez@hgluk.com