Industrial Fire Journal, Winter 2016 has been published

Published:  03 January, 2017

The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.

Contents include:

  • How water mist technology saved a company from fire disaster twice
  • Glimpse into the complexity of voice alarm systems and standards
  • The birth of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network
  • Latest research into ethanol fires
  • Report on LASTFIRE's work on a new protocol for fluorine-free and C6 foam testing
  • Publication of safe levels for PFOS and PFOA
  • How the Xtreme Workshop is going global

 For the next issue, copy deadline 24 February, we will be covering:

  • Storage tanks: fixed and mobile systems and equipment.
  • Data centres' fire protection, including gaseous technology and water mist systems.
  • Vehicles for industrial emergency response.
  • Passive fire protection.
  • Pumps, controllers and proportioners.
  • Hazmat and decontamination.

Do you have a story? Get in touch with the editor: j.sanchez@hgluk.com

