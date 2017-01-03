Industrial Fire Journal, Winter 2016 has been published
The market-leading international publication covering response and fire protection for high-risk industry is available to read online - or you can download it here.
Contents include:
- How water mist technology saved a company from fire disaster twice
- Glimpse into the complexity of voice alarm systems and standards
- The birth of the Hydrocarbon Passive Fire Protection Network
- Latest research into ethanol fires
- Report on LASTFIRE's work on a new protocol for fluorine-free and C6 foam testing
- Publication of safe levels for PFOS and PFOA
- How the Xtreme Workshop is going global
For the next issue, copy deadline 24 February, we will be covering:
- Storage tanks: fixed and mobile systems and equipment.
- Data centres' fire protection, including gaseous technology and water mist systems.
- Vehicles for industrial emergency response.
- Passive fire protection.
- Pumps, controllers and proportioners.
- Hazmat and decontamination.
Do you have a story? Get in touch with the editor: j.sanchez@hgluk.com