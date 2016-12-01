Stuttgart Airport has taken a Magirus Superdragon X8 into operation

Stuttgart airport took delivery of the Magirus Superdragon X8 in July 2016. The 52-tonne vehicle, with 8x8 powertrain and four-axle, based on an Iveco IM52X8 chassis, is equipped with a twin power pack using Iveco Cursor engines and Allison 4500R fully automatic transmissions.

The two engines, positioned in the rear of the vehicle, are Euro V-certified and provide 412 kW (560 hp) each for a remarkable total of 824 kW (1,120 hp). The vehicle features two Allison 4000 Series transmissions which makes the vehicle reach a speed of 135 kph, accelerating from 0 to 80 km/h in 25 seconds, which is among the best response times in the market and faster than international regulation requirements.

Allison transmissions were integral components from the beginning of the vehicle development process. Each transmission features two integral and engine driven power take-off provisions to produce enough power for the firefighting equipment without the need of a dedicated power divider.

The Superdragon retarder shortens vehicle stopping distance and reduces brake wear.

The Magirus Superdragon X8 features a 17,000-litre water tank and a 2,500-litre tank for foam concentrate. For fire extinguishing operation the vehicle has roof turret, with a flow rate of 6000 lpm and a casting distance up to 90 metres, and a front cannon with a casting distance of more than 45 metres. The vehicle is capable of pump 'n' roll operation thanks to the Allison automatic and the Magirus MPN 700 pump, driven by the left engine with a rated output of 9,000 lpm at 10 bar.

The fire brigade at Stuttgart airport operates 24 speciality vehicles, including some 42-tonne vehicles with 1,000 hp.