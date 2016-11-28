Fire and Rescue Q4 has been published.

From knowledge to practice

A new international project aims to develop training based on a scientific approach to fire dynamics in order to promote operational best practice and develop 'thinking' firefighters.

Too smart

Is the fire service relying too much on smartphones and tablets? A new philosophy is now evolving related to operational information delivery in which technology is not the aim but the enabler for critical thinking.

Wildfire simulation

Work has started in Europe on the development of a mobile incident command training system that will improve firefighters’ response to wildfires.

Helicopter rescue

The US Forest Service has launched the Emergency Medical Short-Haul Programme to rescue critically injured firefighters from remote locations.

Russian investment in aerial firefighting

Major investment into new aircraft is increasing the emergency response capabilities of the Ministry of Emergencies’ Aviation Division.

Battery-powered rescue tools

Key features and advantages of battery-driven rescue tools.

Training trends

What trends will shape firefighting training in the coming years?

Ready for extreme hazards

An extreme hazard fire training event is coming to the Asia Pacific region following a successful run in the USA and EMEA regions.

Multi-agency exercise

Valuable lessons were learnt at a recent tank fire exercise with Hampshire FRS, Hampshire Constabulary and Esso Fawley Refinery.

Mega pumps for municipal firefighting

A US manufacturer reveals how an industrial firefighting pump can be highly useful for municipal firefighting operations.

Safely stored

How a simple storage solution can help firefighters get a new lease of life for their PPE.

Multi-functional fire kit

A new range of firefighting PPE launched at the Emergency Services Show takes the requirements of the modern firefighter into account.

PPE and standards

The important role of standards and standards bodies is explored and explained.

Firefighting foam

The German Federal Environment Agency publishes official safe levels of PFOA and PFOS in human blood; a response to the new Queensland Foam Policy; the US Airforce buys C6 foams; a new firefighting agent is introduced to the market.

Comment: communications and LTE

Concerns surrounding the implementation of Long Term Evolution technology for mission-critical applications.

