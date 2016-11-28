New emergency comms radio system at Munich Airport

Motorola Solutions has received an order to implement an update and extension of its existing TETRA digital two-way radio system at Munich Airport.

The modernised communications infrastructure aims to implement greater connectivity, interoperability and collaboration between various business and operational functions at Germany’s second largest airport. Motorola Solutions will also provide services to streamline operations.

Within the framework of the TETRA radio network refresh, Motorola Solutions is equipping the airport with a new MCC 7500 IP Dispatch Console. This scalable solution enhances the IP architecture to ensure optimum call set up and availability. It will also allow Munich Airport to expand its communications infrastructure in the future without interrupting existing services. As well as this, Motorola Solutions will implement two TETRA base stations for improved radio coverage in the terminal buildings.

Alongside the improvements to the TETRA system, the airport has started a pilot project for the potential introduction of Motorola Solutions’ broadband push-to-talk (PTT) platform Wave. The goal of the installation is to ensure that airport staff can communicate, no matter which device or infrastructure is being used. The PTT solution Wave Work Group Communications provides airport authorities with secure and reliable communications beyond TETRA radio – including broadband devices and networks – to enable greater workforce connectivity, interoperability and collaboration. Wave connects the TETRA system used by administrative staff with service management employees who join the broadband platform via smartphones, computers, other radios or telephones, meaning that staff across the airport can communicate with one another from virtually any location.

‘We have been working with Motorola Solutions’ TETRA two-way digital radio system since 2007,’ said Michael Zaddach, head of the IT service division at Flughafen München . ‘The update of our TETRA infrastructure enables us to further improve our communications in airport operations and make our processes even more efficient.’

‘We are collaborating closely with Munich Airport to provide a future-proof TETRA digital two-way radio network,’ said Klaus-Dieter Drossel, sales director for key accounts, Motorola Solutions Germany. ‘We are also pleased that Munich Airport is testing our broadband push-to-talk platform Wave, and we are certain that it will enable airport staff to work together more closely, no matter which device or network they use.’