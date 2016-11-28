New emergency comms radio system at Munich Airport

Published:  28 November, 2016

Motorola Solutions has received an order to implement an update and extension of its existing TETRA digital two-way radio system at Munich Airport.

The modernised communications infrastructure aims to implement greater connectivity, interoperability and collaboration between various business and operational functions at Germany’s second largest airport. Motorola Solutions will also provide services to streamline operations.

Within the framework of the TETRA radio network refresh, Motorola Solutions is equipping the airport with a new MCC 7500 IP Dispatch Console. This scalable solution enhances the IP architecture to ensure optimum call set up and availability. It will also allow Munich Airport to expand its communications infrastructure in the future without interrupting existing services. As well as this, Motorola Solutions will implement two TETRA base stations for improved radio coverage in the terminal buildings.

Alongside the improvements to the TETRA system, the airport has started a pilot project for the potential introduction of Motorola Solutions’ broadband push-to-talk (PTT) platform Wave. The goal of the installation is to ensure that airport staff can communicate, no matter which device or infrastructure is being used. The PTT solution Wave Work Group Communications provides airport authorities with secure and reliable communications beyond TETRA radio – including broadband devices and networks – to enable greater workforce connectivity, interoperability and collaboration. Wave connects the TETRA system used by administrative staff with service management employees who join the broadband platform via smartphones, computers, other radios or telephones, meaning that staff across the airport can communicate with one another from virtually any location.

‘We have been working with Motorola Solutions’ TETRA two-way digital radio system since 2007,’ said Michael Zaddach, head of the IT service division at Flughafen München . ‘The update of our TETRA infrastructure enables us to further improve our communications in airport operations and make our processes even more efficient.’

‘We are collaborating closely with Munich Airport to provide a future-proof TETRA digital two-way radio network,’ said Klaus-Dieter Drossel, sales director for key accounts, Motorola Solutions Germany. ‘We are also pleased that Munich Airport is testing our broadband push-to-talk platform Wave, and we are certain that it will enable airport staff to work together more closely, no matter which device or network they use.’

Related Articles

  • Emergency Services Show 2014 introduces UK SAR Zone 

    Taking place at the NEC (Birmingham, UK) this September, the free-to-attend Emergency Services Show is open to all ranks throughout the fire and rescue service and industrial brigades, including overseas visitors. The two-day event (24 and 25 September) offers live demonstrations, free seminars, workshops and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge equipment, vehicles and technology.

  • International wildfire simulation project  

    Work has recently begun in Europe on the development of a mobile incident command training system that aims to improve firefighters’ response to wildfires, writes Robert Stacey from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the IGNIS project.

  • Creating the 'thinking' firefighter - From Knowledge to Practice Project 

    'From Knowledge to Practice' is an international project that aims to develop training based on a scientific approach to fire dynamics in order to promote operational best practice and develop 'thinking' firefighters, write Katherine Lamb and Peter McBride.

  • New intermediate capability vehicle trialled by Hants Fire 

    A state-of-the-art vehicle is being piloted on the streets of Hampshire in the UK. The Intermediate Capability (IC) vehicle is equipped with cutting-edge ultra-high pressure lances (UHPL) and the latest rescue gear.

  • New JESIP doctrine 

    The UK's Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Programme publishes second edition of The Interoperability Framework.

  • Operation Florian

Sign up: eMagazine & eNewsletter

The latest issues in your inbox.

Company Profiles

Foam fights fire

Europe’s foremost fire fighting foam manufacturer has been developing and producing foams since the 1920s.

Optical flame and open path gas detectors

Spectrex Inc. is a world leader in optical flame and combustible gas detection with over 30 years experience.

Revolutionizing fire fighting foam technology

The one-stop resource for fire fighting foam concentrates and custom-designed foam suppression systems hardware.

The leader in truck-mounted hydraulic platforms

Our mission is to provide the best and the safest solution to professionals that work at height.

The independent alternative

Dafo Fomtec AB is a privately owned company with head office in Stockholm Sweden and manufacturing in Helsingborg in the south of Sweden.

If you want quality, you want Zico

Since its inception Ziamatic Corp has provided the men and women of the fire service with products designed to make their jobs safer and easier.

The ultimate in innovation, quality and service

For 60 years Lehavot has been delivering the world’s most advanced fire detection and suppression automatic systems

Latest issues

Industrial Fire Journal Autumn 2016

Latest issues

Fire and Rescue 4 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Asia and Middle East 2016

Latest issues

Fire Trade Europe 2016

Calendar